Q1 2021 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to Cementir Holding 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation Conference Call. You should have received a presentation material. So I'll go through the document. I'm here with Mr. Caltagirone, who is happy to take your question at the end.



So the highlights, taking page -- starting with Page 2. Q1 results were very good. Revenues reached over EUR 300 million, up 12.6%, with volumes up over 17.5%, mainly driven by good performance in Turkey, Belgium and Denmark. EBITDA for the group was up almost 50% to EUR 48.1 million. There was a