Q1 2021 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer
Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to Cementir Holding 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation Conference Call. You should have received a presentation material. So I'll go through the document. I'm here with Mr. Caltagirone, who is happy to take your question at the end.
So the highlights, taking page -- starting with Page 2. Q1 results were very good. Revenues reached over EUR 300 million, up 12.6%, with volumes up over 17.5%, mainly driven by good performance in Turkey, Belgium and Denmark. EBITDA for the group was up almost 50% to EUR 48.1 million. There was a
