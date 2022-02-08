Preliminary 2021 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding Preliminary 2021 Results and Plan Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations of Cementir Holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you. Welcome, everybody. Good evening, and welcome to Cementir Holding preliminary 2021 results highlights and also some update. I'll go through quickly through our presentation deck that should be distributed, and then I leave the questions for our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone, who is here with me.



Francesco C. Caltagirone - Cementir Holding N.V. - Chairman & Group CEO



Good afternoon.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and