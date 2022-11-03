Q3 2022 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody. Good afternoon and Good morning. Welcome to Cementir Holding 2022 First 9 Months Results. My name is Marco Bianconi, and I'm here with our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone. Good afternoon. And I'm going to go through 10 slides of presentation deck that has been distributed. And at the end, we're happy to take any questions you may have.



Starting with the presentation on Page 2, just a few financial highlights on the period. Revenues reached EUR 1.25 billion, up 25% year-over-year, excluding IAS-29, revenues reached EUR 1.248 billion, up 24%, mainly driven by