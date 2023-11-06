Q3 2023 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to Cementir Holding the first 9 months results highlights. I'm here with Mr. Francesco Caltagirone, our Chairman and Chief Executive. this afternoon, who is ready to take your questions at the end. I have 2 pages deck that is being distributed. So I will immediately comment on Page 2 with the results highlights. The group reported EUR 1.295 billion of revenues on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis revenue reached EUR 1.288 billion, up 0.8% year-over-year.



Cement volumes were down by around 3.1%, mainly due to Denmark, Belgium West, Malaysia and Egypt partial offset by