Q4 2023 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the chorus call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding preliminary 2023 results and 2024 -- 2026 industrial plan conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Maria Bianconi Cementir Holding NV-Group Chief M&A - Integration and Corporate development and Investor Relations Officer



Thank you and good afternoon, good evening, and good morning to those who participate from the US. Welcome to our Chairman to Cementir Holding preliminary '23 results and the industrial plan update. I'm here with our Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone. And my name is Marco Maria Bianconi. And for the first time that we are in audio webcast, so I'm sure you will follow the presentation deck that's been distributed few minutes ago. So I will introduce the results moving to page number 4. And at the end, we will leave a q-and-a