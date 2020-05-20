QCR Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Baird.



Patrick Steven Baird - QCR Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I am Pat Baird, Chairman of the Board of QCR Holdings, Inc. On behalf of the members of the Board of Directors and the management team, I'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting of QCR Holdings, Inc.



With all the challenges and issues concerning COVID-19, we are excited and, of course, are required to be hosting this virtually. It does allow us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders. I want to thank all of you out there for being a stockholder and for joining us on this webcast. Due to the unique circumstances we're faced with today, we will be limiting this webcast to conducting the formal business of the required matters for voting and will respond to any stockholder questions to the extent the question relates to one or more of the