QCR Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I will now hand the call over to Pat Baird, Chair of the Board.



Patrick Steven Baird - QCR Holdings, Inc. - Independent Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders. I am Pat Baird, Chairman of the Board of QCR Holdings Inc. On behalf of the members of the Board of Directors and the management team, I'd like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Stockholders' meeting of QCR Holdings, Inc. Thank you for being a stockholder and joining us on this webcast.



Before we move to the business at hand, there are a few housekeeping items I will address related to today's virtual meeting.



To vote your shares or submit questions, you will need the control number provided on your proxy card, notice or voting instruction card. If you have not yet voted and wish to vote or if you wish to revoke a previously submitted proxy, you may do so by clicking the voting button on your screen. Stockholders who have already voted by Internet, phone or mail, do not vote again online at