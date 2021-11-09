Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. conference call to discuss the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares. This morning, the company distributed a press release and slide presentation detailing the proposed acquisition. If there is anyone on the call who has not received copies, you may access them in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO; and Todd Gipple, President, COO and CFO. Management will provide a brief overview of the acquisition, and then we will open up the call to questions from analysts.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information management will be providing today falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, and these statements made during this call concerning the company's hopes, beliefs, expectations and predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected.
Additional information
QCR Holdings Inc to Acquire Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc Transcript
Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...