Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. conference call to discuss the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares. This morning, the company distributed a press release and slide presentation detailing the proposed acquisition. If there is anyone on the call who has not received copies, you may access them in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO; and Todd Gipple, President, COO and CFO. Management will provide a brief overview of the acquisition, and then we will open up the call to questions from analysts.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information management will be providing today falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, and these statements made during this call concerning the company's hopes, beliefs, expectations and predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected.



Additional information