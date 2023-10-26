Q3 2023 QCR Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings Inc. earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2023. Yesterday after market close the company distributed this third quarter earnings press release. If there is anyone on the call who has not received a copy, you may access it on the company's website www.qcrh.com. With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO, and Todd Gipple, President and CFO. Management will provide a summary of the financial results and then we'll open up the call to questions from analysts.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information management will be providing falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, any statements made during the call concerning the company's hopes, beliefs, expectations and predictions of the future are forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Additional information on these factors is included in the