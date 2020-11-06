Q3 2020 Akva Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Knut Nesse - AKVA group ASA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and very much welcome to this webcast of Q3 presentation of AKVA group. We are living in very turbulent times given the COVID-19 situation. However, as AKVA group, we will still perform a pretty traditional Q3 update. Based on our normal agenda highlights, I will do first followed by financial performance with our new CFO, Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn. I will do the outlook and then at the end of the day, we will have the Q&A. (Conference Instructions)



Let's start with the highlights and the order intake. We had an order intake of 704 -- NOK647 million for the quarter, which is down 17% versus the same quarter a year ago. You see solid increase in Cage Based Nordic business in Norway, compared to the last quarter of '19 -- the same quarter of '19. And then within Cage Based International, Chile, and Canada in particular. They experienced a lower order intake compared to both Q2 2020 and also Q3 '19.



There is a specific -- there are swing factor, which is a barge contract in Chile of NOK110 million, which came in last year, Q3