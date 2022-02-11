Q4 2021 Akva Group ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Knut Nesse
AKVA group ASA - CEO
* Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn
AKVA group ASA - CFO
Knut Nesse - AKVA group ASA - CEO
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and very much welcome to the Q4 presentation of AKVA Group. The agenda for this morning is that I will do the highlights and the outlook, and Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn, the CFO, will do the financial performance. And then we will have a Q&A session. So I kindly invite you to post any questions you might have during the session.
First of all, highlights for the Q4, high market activity. We saw a limited impact from the COVID-19 restrictions. Also, as earlier announced, we completed a private placement of NOK321.7 million back in October. And also, we are now issuing our dividend of NOK1 per share to be paid later in the quarter. We are making considerable progress on our innovation and digital agenda, and I will make some more details later on.
