Aug 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Knut Nesse
AKVA group ASA - CEO
* Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn
AKVA group ASA - CFO
=====================
Knut Nesse - AKVA group ASA - CEO
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and very much welcome to the second quarter financial presentation of AKVA group. The agenda for this morning is that I will do the highlights and the outlook. Ronny MeinkÃ¸hn, the CFO will do the financial performance. And then at the end, we will conduct a Q&A session. We have some people within the audience, but also people participating virtually. Please post any questions during the presentation.
Let's go straight to the highlights for the second quarter. We had a high activity level with a revenue of NOK907 million for the quarter, but very significantly impacted negatively by high inflation rates and cost provisions. We are going to install a solid cost saving program, which is in process and targets for that will be communicated as part of the Q3
Q2 2022 Akva Group ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...