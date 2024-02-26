Feb 26, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Thomas James Egan - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. We're going to get started. Again, welcome to JPMorgan's High Yield Conference in South Beach. As most of you know, my name is Tom Egan, and I cover high-yield technology and telecommunications for JPMorgan.



It's my pleasure today to introduce the folks from RingCentral: Sonalee Parekh, the Chief Financial Officer; and Aziz Megji, the Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer.



So today, we're going to do a fireside chat format.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I'll get started with that as soon as I get this clicker out of the way. Maybe I'll start with the question that probably everybody asks me when they see that Vlad is back, and that is, okay, was there a thought process around strategy change or something that might have changed from when the bond deal was done, when Tarek was the CFO -- or sorry, CEO, and Vlad had been the CEO prior, now he's back. So maybe you