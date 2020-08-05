Aug 05, 2020 / NTS GMT
Operator
(interpreted) The conference is now being recorded.
Good day, and welcome to FILA first-half 2020 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
We shall now ask the company CEO, Mr. Massimo Candela, to address the meeting. Please go ahead.
Massimo Candela - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA - Managing Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us in this summer call. It's not easy to give appropriate overview in this difficult environment. But for sure, the semester is fortunately giving us some positive information, positive at least compared to my expectation at the end of the first quarter and I can also say expectation given by the market.
I think that there are some three basic concepts that I would like to track based on the numbers that we have given today. First of all, that we know this year, FILA is -- FILA's 100th birthday. And we have managed many recessions and crises. And we always said that school business was totally resilient. We cannot say the same now with the -- in COVID situation. So school
