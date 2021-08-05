Aug 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Massimo Candela - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA - CEO



Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us despite -- I can imagine many of you are already on holidays. So I think that we are satisfied today with the results that we have been able to deliver.



Despite -- as a everybody could have noticed, we are still heavily struggling in our two very important assets, India and Mexico. Two very important assets that are heavily impacted by COVID, and two very important assets considering the complications that are growing every day in China from a strategic point of view. So the natural alternatives for today and for tomorrow for a long-term strategy company like FILA, India and Mexico are and will be very important options.



For my analysis and my presentation, I would like to clarify that I tend to compare actual performance with 2019. With all the due respect, 2020 has been so complicated, so heavily affected by COVID by quarter that I think the analysis would be less interesting.



So what comes out immediately from the comparison with 2019, if you already