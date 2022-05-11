May 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Massimo Candela - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA - CEO



(audio in progress) first-quarter results presentation. I think this first quarter is giving us interesting information and interesting answers on multiple questions we have received in the last couple of years. I think what we see is that under normal course of business, FILA continue to generate cash. We see that in a difficult environment, we have been able now to transfer prices and keep margin substantially stable despite the strong inflation we see all around the world.



We see that after COVID crisis, Mexico and India have come back to very strong performance. Thanks to their rate of birth and the importance that school have in those areas. And we see United States performing much better than Europe. As I always said, it was an important asset for FILA to be exposed to North America market. And we can clearly see the strong positive impact we have on our numbers.



All the areas -- I'm referring to India, Mexico, and North America -- are much less affected from the Ukrainian situation and the potential risk of shortage of