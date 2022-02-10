Q4 2021 North Media A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

KÃ¥re Wigh - North Media A/S-CFO



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for tuning in. My name is KÃ¥re Wigh, and I'm the Group Executive Director and CFO. And with us today is also Henrick Lovig, Executive Director of Acquisitions and Business Developments.



I will kick off the presentation by looking at the big picture. So how did we progress with the strategy that we launched one year ago? Let's start with FK Distribution. We are on track with revenue margin-wise and the distribution volumes have stabilized as we expected, but cost will increase significantly in 2022. Most of it is external factors, but it will impact our earnings for the for the coming years. We'll need to handle that.



Point-of-sale started off in '21 with a setback in the