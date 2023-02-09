Full Year 2022 North Media A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

KÃ¥re Wigh - North Media A/S-Group CFO



Welcome to this presentation of North Media's annual report 2022. My name is KÃ¥re Wigh. I'm the Group CFO. And I will now take you through the presentation, which we will end with a Q&A session.



A quick view on today's agenda. We will start with the group highlights, then go on with each of the four businesses in 2022, continue with the strategic priorities for 2023, and end with outlook for 2023, and value generation. After that, the Q&A session.



2022 was a challenging year in many ways. Macroeconomic changes, raw material and energy prices saw historic high levels, inflation, and general increasing uncertainty. Although our businesses provide services, which we all need -- food, jobs, housing -- we were also impacted because our customers were hit. This cyclic development is