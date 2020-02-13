Q4 2019 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT

StÃ¥le Myhre - OKEA AS - IR



Okay. Hello, everyone. Welcome to OKEA's fourth quarter result presentation here in Oslo. Both welcome to you present here in Oslo, but also to you watching and following the webcast online. My name is StÃ¥le Myhre. I am VP, Investor Relations in OKEA.



And with me here today for present our result is our CEO, Erik Haugane; our SVP Accounting and Controlling, Kjersti Hovdal; SVP Operations, Tor Bjerkestrand. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. And for those following online, there's also opportunity to post question on the webcast. Okay, Eric?



Erik Haugane - OKEA AS - CEO



Yeah, thank you and welcome. We had -- last year was extremely not only important, but a year of big change for OKEA. It was the year that we moved from a group of 40 people to 200. We're removed from being a company with a lot of aspiration of doing development and production to actually become one of the very few operating field operating companies in Norway.



And the most important thing we set out one