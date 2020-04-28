Q1 2020 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT

StÃ¥le Myhre - OKEA ASA - VP, IR



Welcome to the webcast for the presentation of first-quarter result for OKEA. We have set this from our office in Trondheim. My name is StÃ¥le Myhre as VP, Investor Relations.



With me here in the office in Trondheim, I have our CEO, Erik Haugane; our new CFO, Birte Norheim; SVP Projects and Technology, Knut Gjertsen; and [Lead controller, Kjersti Hovdal].



Also joining us is Tor Bjerkestrand, our SVP Operations.



Okay, Eric Haugane. You start.



Erik Haugane - OKEA ASA - CEO



Yeah, good morning, everyone. In this peculiar year that we are in now, we have in OKEA no corona sick people. So, that is good. We have had a very good operational quarter with no serious incidents in our operated activity.



We have a good stable production, very good uptime on both GjÃ¸a, operated by Neptune and Draugen by OKEA. So, operational wise, I'm really pleased with how the quarter went. Financially, it was less good, but the income has been NOK0.5 billion (sic - see slide 6, "NOK0.5 million"). And