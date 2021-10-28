Q3 2021 Okea ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Svein Liknes
OKEA ASA - CEO
* Birte Norheim
OKEA ASA - CFO
Conference Call Participants
* Karl Fredrik SchjÃ¸tt-Pedersen
ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst
Svein Liknes - OKEA ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the OKEA third-quarter 2021 results presentation. My name is Svein Liknes, I'm the CEO of OKEA. With me today, I have the OKEA CFO, Birte Norheim, who will also give you the financial details from the quarter. But before we get to that, I will give some highlights from the quarter and also give you an update on the strategy after a bit presentation of the financials.
So obviously, there will be forward-looking statements in this presentation, which may be subject to change. The last quarter for OKEA was a very good one. The financial and operations position for OKEA strengthened further. Our production numbers for
