Q4 2021 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - OKEA ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the fourth-quarter result presentation for 2021 for OKEA. My name is Svein Liknes, and with me today, I have also Birte Norheim, who is our CFO, who will present the financial results in more detail after my operational update. There will also be a Q&A after the presentation. You can also post questions as we are presenting here currently.



So what can we say about the fourth-quarter 2021? It has been a fantastic quarter for OKEA. We've had record financial results and also very strong operational performance on both our operated asset and also on our non-operated asset.



That combination with very good and high commodity prices and also reliable and high production obviously pays off. And I think the fourth quarter of 2021 has been an exceptional example of when actually that happens.



We had production of about 16,038 barrels of oil per day, which is very much in line with what we had the quarter before. Very high production reliability, and we also started production from the Yme assets at the end of October. We