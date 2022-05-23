Okea ASA Acquisition of Assets from Wintershall Dea Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - OKEA ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for dialing into this conference call regarding the acquisition of the complementary North Sea assets from Wintershall Dea. My name is Svein Liknes, I'm the CEO of OKEA. And with me today, I have Birte Norheim, our CFO, and Espen Myrha, our Head of Business Development, that also will be part of the Q&A session.



As you have seen this morning, OKEA announced an important step in delivering on our strategy of being a leading mid-to-late live operator on the Norwegian continental shelf. We provided a presentation in our stock exchange announcement at 6:00 this morning, which I will run through over the next 20 minutes. The presentation was also enclosed in the reminder at 7:30, if you have not already downloaded it. So I'll allow you to fill up your coffee. And remember the Q&A session after my presentation.



So if you move on straight to slide number 3, you will see the highlights of why we are excited about this transaction. We are very pleased to announce this transaction with Wintershall, which