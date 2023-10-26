Q3 2023 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - OKEA ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third-quarter results for OKEA. We are reporting today from RÃ¥ket which is the operation center in Kristiansund for Draugen, because we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Draugen this week.



Last week was actually the 30th anniversary for Draugen. It was not only Draugen who actually passed that milestone over the last month, but also, Brage had its 30th anniversary last month. Fun fact there is actually, that Brage had the same production -- or more production actually on that 30th anniversary than they've had over the last 10 years.



So with that, we are presenting then from RÃ¥ket, as I said, but we are now going to dive into the details for the quarter. With me this morning, I have Birte Norheim, our CFO, who will take you through the finance section, but I will give you an operations update just before that. And we will then have question and answers afterwards. There should also be a link on our web page which will give you access to questions or a link to where you can ask questions.



