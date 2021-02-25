Q4 2020 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Flemming Breinholt - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference for Karnov Group. I hope you all are well and are staying safe. Today, we are going to present the outcome of the fourth quarter of 2020, our full year results. Next slide, please.



I'm Flemming Breinholt, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Dora Brink Clausen; and our IR specialist, Erik Berggren. Dora and I will present the outcome of the fourth quarter, using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.



Those of you who have called in can ask questions verbally. While those of you who are participating via webcast can send questions in written form via the webcast. With that said, let's get started with the presentation of Q4. So let's turn the page