Q2 2021 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Karnov Group Audiocast with Teleconference Q2 2021.



Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome, everyone, to this earnings conference for Karnov Group, where we are going to present the outcome of our second quarter of 2021. Next slide, please.



I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Dora Brink Clausen; and our IR specialist, Erik Berggren. Dora and I will present the outcome of the second quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions.



With that said, let's get started with the presentation of Q2. So let's turn the page and go to the next slide, please. We are satisfied with the outcome of the second quarter, having a solid organic growth based on strong online sales. The growth is driven by a combination of an increase in demand for our new and existing