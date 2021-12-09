Dec 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning. Welcome to today's call, and thank you for being here. My name is Pontus Bodelsson and I am the CEO of Karnov Group. And with me on the call, I also have the company's CFO, Dora Brink Clausen.



Today, Karnov Group announced that we've signed a binding offer to acquire carved out legal information-based businesses of both Thomson Reuters in Spain and Wolters Kluwer in Spain and France. This is a great opportunity for us. And this presentation aims to present the background and the rationale of the intended transaction, how it affects Karnov Group and answer your questions related to the transaction.



Next slide, please. First of all, we would like to remind you of Karnov Group's core values, such as our mission, our customer promise and strategic goals. Our mission is to strengthen the foundation for justice and society and helping professionals in making better decisions faster. Our promise to our customers is to become an indispensable partner for all legal, tax and