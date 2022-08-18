Q2 2022 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome again, everyone, to this earnings conference for Karnov Group where we're again to present the outcome of the second quarter of 2022.



Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our CFO, Jonas Olin; and our head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Jonas and I will present the outcome of the second quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions. With that said, let's get started with the presentation. Please go to Slide 3.



In the second quarter, we have delivered on an increased demand for our services with strong growth coming from both our segments. Net sales grew by 13% in the second quarter and organic growth was 9%. We have, during the