Q2 2023 Karnov Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Karnov Group Q2 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Pontus Bodelsson; and CFO, Magnus Hansson. Please go ahead.



Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Welcome, everyone, to Karnov Group's earnings conference where we will present the outcome of the second quarter of 2023. Please go to Slide 2. I am Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of the company. With me, I have our new CFO, Magnus Hansson; and our Head of Investor Relations, Erik Berggren. Magnus and I will present the outcome of the quarter using a few slides, and then we'll open up for questions. With that said, let's get started with the presentation. Please go to Slide 3.



We've had strong growth in the second quarter, and that is thanks to strong efforts across the group. During the second quarter, net sales grew to SEK 608 million. The organic growth was 8%, coming from Region North. Our positive sales development is thanks to higher online sales