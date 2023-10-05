Karnov Group AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 05, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Pontus Bodelsson - Karnov Group AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



We know that a lot of people also following this webcast at home, or in offices. So a warm welcome to you as well. My name is Pontus Bodelsson. I'm the President and CEO of Karnov Group, and I will be presenting, of course, today. But thank God, not only me, but I have also brought some intelligent people and colleagues from Karnov Group.



So let me introduce to you, Magnus, please step up. This is our group CFO, Magnus Hansson. He will be digging into the numbers, of course. We will be welcoming Alexandra Aquist, Leader for Region South, sorry, North, yes, you still are. I can promise you that.



And Guillaume, you are not in North, definitely in Region South, welcome you as well. And then we'll be digging into AI, artificial intelligence, and content and who's to better present than our Group Head of Content Strategy and Security, Anne NÃ¸rvang Hansen. Welcome, Anne. And for the following Q&A, we will also invite our Group CTO, Jan Ullerup. Not presenting today, but