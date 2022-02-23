Feb 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome everybody, to this 2021 Results Virtual Meeting, which will start in a moment. This is Javier Lopez-Belmonte, ROVI's Vice President of the Board and Chief Financial Officer. Please let me introduce ROVI's attendees today, Mr. Juan Lopez-Belmonte, Chairman and CEO; Ms. Marta Campos, Head of Investor Relations; Mr. Antonio Marquina, Investor Relations and myself. At the end of the presentation, our question-and-answer session will commence. If you want to ask any questions during the presentation, please do not hesitate to send them through the question button on the platform. Thank you for your presence here today.



Javier Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. - First Deputy Chairman & CFO



