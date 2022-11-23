Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Marta Campos MartÃ­nez -



Capital Markets Day. Let me introduce myself, my name is Marta Campos, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Rovi. This morning, Mr. Juan Lopez-Belmonte, our Chairman and CEO, will be updating the key points of Rovi's strategy and provided an overview of the company's current status.



Afterwards, Mr. IbÃ³n Gutierro, our R&D Manager, will talk about the R&D strategy based on our ISM platform. And finally, Mr. Javier Lopez-Belmonte, our Deputy Chairman and CFO, will give you an update on Rovi's financial situation.



At the end of the presentation, there will be a 30-minute question-and-answer session. Don't hesitate to send us your questions clicking on the bottom of your screen and people attending the presentation in person just have to raise their hand and someone will come up with a microphone. So you can ask directly. Thank you very much for being here today.



And let's now start with the presentation. I give Mr. Juan Lopez-Belmonte the floor.



Juan Lopez-Belmonte Encina - Laboratorios