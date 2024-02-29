Q4 2023 Fluidra SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Clara Valera - Fluidra, S.A. - Director, IR & Business Development



Good morning, and welcome to our full year 2023 results call. I am Clara Valera, Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fluidra. Joining me today on this call is our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes; our CEO, Bruce Brooks, and; Xavier TintorÃ©, our CFTO. They will walk you through a few slides on our results and then they will be able to take your questions.



(Event Instructions) The presentation is accessible via our website, fluidra.com, and has also been uploaded to the Stock Exchange Commission this morning. A replay of today's presentation will be made available on our website later today. With that, I hand over to our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes.



Eloy Planes - Fluidra, S.A. - Executive Chairman



Thanks, Clara. Good morning. Thank you for your interest in Fluidra and for taking the time to join us this morning. Today, we are presenting the full year 2023 results, and Bruce and Xavier will provide more detail shortly. Let me start by summarizing a few key