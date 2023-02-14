Feb 14, 2023 / 09:20PM GMT

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities - Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back to the next session of the SVB Securities Healthcare Conference. I'm Marc Goodman, one of the biopharma analysts. And we're lucky enough to have Outlook Therapeutics joining us right now.



We have Russ Trenary, who's going to give a presentation. He's the CEO. And he's been CEO of the company probably for about 1.5 years now, but I've known Russ a very long time. We've done ophthalmology work together for years upon years. And so very exciting time for the company.



Obviously, a product is hopefully going to get approved and launched. And Russ is going to take us through the story. So please, Russ, I'll turn it over to you.



Russ Trenary - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Appreciate it so much, Marc. Thanks again for the invite. It's great to be here. So this first slide is not just a throwaway slide when we say that we're here to enhance the standard of care for retinal disorders. If you can understand by the end of this presentation how we're