IES Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Jeff Gendell - IES Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, CEO



Good morning. I would like to call to order the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of IES Holdings, Inc. I am Jeff Gendell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IES. Thank you for attending our meeting.



As our first order of business, I would like to introduce the other members of our Board who have joined us on this call: Jenny Baldock, Todd Cleveland, David Gendell, Joe Koshkin, and Elizabeth Leykum.



I would also like to introduce Matt Simmes, our Chief Operating Officer; Tracy McLauchlin, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Mary Newman, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who is also acting as Secretary of the meeting. Mary has with her the complete listing of stockholders of record as of December 27, 2021, the record date for this meeting.



Finally, I would like to introduce Andi Pritchett of the accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP, our independent accountants; and Natalie Hairston of American Election Services, LLC, who has been appointed Inspector of the Election of this