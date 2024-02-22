IES Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Jeff Gendell IES Holdings Inc.-Chairman of the board&CEO



Good morning. I would like to call to order the 2024 Annual Meeting of IES Holdings, Inc. I am Jeff Gendall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IES. Thank you for attending our meeting.



As our first order of business. I would like to introduce the other members of our Board who've joined us on this call, Jennifer Baldock, Todd Cleveland, David Gendall, Joe Koshkin and Elizabeth Leykum.



I would also like to introduce Matt Simmes, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Tracy McLauchlin, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Mary Newman, who is also acting as secretary of the meeting. Mary has with her the complete listing of stockholders of record as of December 27, 2023, the record date for this meeting.



Finally, I would like to introduce Andi Pritchett of the accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP, our independent accountants and Natalie Hairston of American Election Services LLC, who has been appointed