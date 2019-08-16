Q2 2019 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Humana Q2 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Rasmus Nerman; CFO, Ulf Bonnevier. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's second quarter of 2019. As always, I will start by giving you some of the financial and operational highlights. And then I will hand over to our CFO, Ulf Bonnevier, to take us through the details of our performance in the quarter.



Let's move on to the next then, first slide, please. In the second quarter, we saw a healthy growth with operating revenues increasing 13% to SEK 1.9 billion. The organic growth in the quarter was 2.5%, slightly down from last year, but an improvement compared to the first quarter of 2019.



Our operating profit in the quarter were SEK 45 million, down significantly compared to last year. However, if we exclude for acquisition-related costs but also the effects of IFRS 16, our