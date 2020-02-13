Q4 2019 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Humana Q4 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Rasmus Nerman. (Operator Instructions)



Rasmus, please begin.



Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's Fourth Quarter of 2019. And as always, I will start by giving you some financial and operational highlights, and then hand over to our CFO, Ulf Bonnevier, who will take us through the details of the quarter and the year.



Moving on to the next slide, please, some financial highlights of the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter we continued to see a healthy growth with operating revenues increasing 12% to just over...



(technical difficulty)



Operator



Please bear with us for one moment as we try to reconnect the speakers.



Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President



So back on