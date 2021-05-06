Q1 2021 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Rasmus Nerman - Humana AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, and good morning and welcome to this presentation of Humana's first quarter 2021. As always, I will start by giving you some financial and operational highlights, and I will then hand over to our CFO Noora, who will take us through the business in the quarter.



Next slide please. A key takeaway from the first quarter is improved operational situation with regards to handling the pandemic. It does remain our key focus. And throughout the first quarter, we have continued to have low transmission of the virus. We have also witnessed that firsthand the positive impact from vaccinations of both residents and staffs across the Nordics. Demand in Nordic Elderly Care is still dampened, but we do see an improvement in Sweden towards the end of the first