Q4 2022 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

CEO, Johanna Rastad; and CFO, Fredrik Larsson.



Johanna Rastad - Humana AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Humana's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 results. I'm Johanna Rastad, CEO. And next to me, I have our CFO, Fredrik Larsson. This is a rather challenging report to present given that we just over a week ago got the information, the Swedish Health and Social Care inspector, IVO, revoked our permit of Humana Assistans AB. That's the main company in the Personal Assistance business.



So I'll start this presentation giving attention to that particular post Q4 closure event and thereafter walk you through the remaining business. On the 31st of January, Humana Assistans AB's permit to conduct operations within personal assistance and related services was revoked by IVO. And according to that decision, Humana Assistans had to cease