Q1 2023 Humana AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ewelina Pettersson - Humana AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Humana's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Ewelina Pettersson, and I'm the Head of IR. With me today, I have Fredrik Larsson, our CFO; and Johanna Rastad, our CEO. We will, in a regular manner present the quarterly events, a result summary and then open up for questions. And with that, I hand over to you, Johanna.



Johanna Rastad - Humana AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ewelina, and good morning. Before we go into the quarterly events, I want to highlight that never before has Humana's ambition and strategy has been more clear. This quarter, we have had full focus on our operations in all our business areas, while at the same time, managing crisis within Personal Assistance in Sweden. This has been possible through a clear division of labor, solid leadership in our business areas and support functions together with the results orientation. At Humana, we have since many years, outlined our