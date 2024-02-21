Vontier Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 21, 2024 / 06:15PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Being here, it's my pleasure to have up next Vontier Corporation, Mark Morelli, President and CEO; and Anshooman Aga, Chief Financial Officer. I think you've got a couple of minutes of prepared remarks, Mark so please lead us and thanks for being here.



Mark D. Morelli - Vontier Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Julian, thank you. We're really happy to be here. You may have seen that we announced earnings last Thursday, and I think 2023 was a year of strong operational execution for us as well as an opportunity to demonstrate that our portfolio is, in fact, transforming. Really, the power of VBS was at work where you see the underlying baseline growth improving in margins as well. And I will definitely say we are extremely excited to be past the EMV cycle as we've now sunset that, having 3 full years of headwind. It's been a long time for us. So we'll be posting organic growth clean this year with operating margin expansion, and that's in our 2024 guide as well as $450