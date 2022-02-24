Feb 24, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Dan McMahon, Head of Investor Relations.
Daniel McMahon - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - VP & Head of Public IR
Good morning, and welcome to Crescent Capital BDC Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2021, earnings conference call. Please note that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. may be referred to as CCAP, Crescent BDC or the company throughout today's call.
Comments made over the course of this conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its
Q4 2021 Crescent Capital BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
