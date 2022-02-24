Q4 2021 Crescent Capital BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Daniel McMahon - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - VP & Head of Public IR



Good morning, and welcome to Crescent Capital BDC Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2021, earnings conference call. Please note that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. may be referred to as CCAP, Crescent BDC or the company throughout today's call.



Before we begin, I'll start with some important reminders. Comments made over the course of this conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its