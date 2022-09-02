Q2 2022 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lenka Frostova - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's Second Quarter '22 Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recorded presentation of Group CFO, Martin PisklÃ¡k, and business insights from CzechoSlovakia and the Adriatic presented by countries CEO, Daniel Burys and Marian Sefcovic.



Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Dear investors, Martin PisklÃ¡k speaking. Please let me comment on our second quarter results.



We are satisfied with our revenue performance. Reporting for the first quarter of 2022 is still continuing. During the first 6 months of the year 2022, our revenue increased by 25.8 percentage points. This is a very solid performance. Of course, such growth includes also the effect of the price increase which we realized during the first half of the year.



This price increase was sufficient and covered our increased production costs. That's why gross profit for the first 6 months of 2022 increased by CZK 284 million, no more than 22%.



On the