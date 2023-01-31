Q1 2023 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

David Ronnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Musti's presentation of the interim report from October 1 to December 31. So we are happy to present the report here today, and we are going to go through some interesting slides. We can maybe start with showing the first one then.



So if we look at the first slide, the summary of the first quarter of the financial year 2023, we are extremely proud of the numbers that we have communicated today. So we had a net increase with net decrease sales of 13.1% in local currency. We had, of course, a negative effect in the FX, mainly impacting the Sweden and the Norwegian business. And we have a strong like-for-like in the quarter, came in at 7%.



We also saw that our own and exclusive share of sales in the brands was coming at 53.7%, so a good number. We saw that we had a record cash flow in the quarter, extremely strong, EUR18.7 million. And during the quarter, we opened six stores. The last 12 months, it was actually 31, so we've been slowing down a bit.



The adjusted EBITDA came in at EUR19.1 million, partly had the