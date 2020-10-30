Oct 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hoist Finance Q3 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Klaus-Anders Nysteen; and CFO, Christer Johansson. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO
Thank you, and a warm welcome to this third quarter presentation for Hoist Finance. Together with me, as the operator said, is Christer Johansson, our CFO.
Christer Johansson - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO
And also our Head of Investor Relations, Andreas Lindblom.
Andreas Lindblom - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning.
Klaus-Anders Nysteen -
Q3 2020 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot