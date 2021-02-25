Hoist Finance AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Yngve Ralph - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Head of Strategy&CEO of Projects



Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to Hoist Finance Capital Markets Day 2021. We're sending live from a studio here in Stockholm. And of course, we would have loved for all of you to be with us in the studio. But for obvious reasons, that can't happen as we all know.



However, we're delighted that you've chosen to spend the afternoon together with us online.



For the same reason, we don't have all the speakers in the studio here in Stockholm either, but don't worry. What I can promise you is that we have some great content for you this afternoon.



The afternoon is divided into 2 parts. In the first part, we will first hear from our CEO, who will reflect back on what has happened in the last 2, 2.5 years since we last had a Capital Markets Day.



We will then dig deeper into the business lines, the 4 brand-new business lines that we have created and how they work together in order to create a seamless omnichannel customer experience.



