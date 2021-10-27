Q3 2021 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Anders J. Fasth - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Hello. Welcome. This is Per Anders Fasth talking. And welcome to our Q3 results presentation. I'm also very pleased to introduce to you Christian Wallentin, who is our new CFO, and he's been with us since August. And so a really welcome for Christian as it's his first quarterly report presenting here today with Hoist.



Christian Wallentin - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you, Per Anders.



Per Anders J. Fasth - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CEO&Director



What we wanted to go through here today with you is some key highlights that I will do, and then