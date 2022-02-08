Q4 2021 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Per Anders J. Fasth - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Thank you very much for joining us here at our Q4 results presentation. I'm Per Anders Fasth. And as you heard Christian Wallentin is here, our CFO since the summer. You can go straight to Exhibit 4, please.



Well, this quarter, I'm happy to announce that our transformation program is starting to show results. We're seeing signs -- positive signs in our collections, and we also see increasing portfolio acquisitions, as well as our cost program, which is also starting to show results. So I think we are starting to see signs of what we started on and communicated already in the summer that we would do.



So if we summarize the Q4, we had a strong end with attractive acquisitions towards the end of the year, where, of