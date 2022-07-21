Q2 2022 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Lars Wollung - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director



Thank you. So a warm welcome, everyone, to Hoist Finance quarter 2 report. I will make an introduction and then my colleague, CFO and Deputy CEO, Christian Wallentin, will go through the report. After that, we open up for questions and answers. So that's the agenda of the call.



So if I then go to the -- yes, we'll go to the first picture. Before we get into the numbers here, just a comment on the nonperforming loan market itself. Volumes this quarter 2 has been better than quarter 2 a year ago. The IRR level is generally on a higher level this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. So all in all, the market is better than a year ago. And the competition is intensive though. So that means our win rate during quarter 2 has decreased. So we have